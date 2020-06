812 Rockefeller

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage

BUILT IN 2011 : AT CENTRAL PARK WEST IN THE CENTER OF IRVINE BUSINESS DISTRICT. BROWNSTONE INSPIRED TOWNHOUSE: MODEL Chelsa RESIDENT 3. APPROVE 2328 SQ/FT: 3 BEDROOMS ALL SUITE, 3.5 BATH, TECH CENTER, SUPER LARGE DOWNSTAIRS BONUS ROOM AND A 2 CAR SIDE X SIDE ATTACHED GARAGE. WOOD FLOORING IN DOWNSTAIRS LIVING ROOM AND UPGRADED CARPET THROUGHOUT. BLACK GRANITE COUNTER TOP IN KITCHEN WITH GOURMET COOK APPLIANCES. (FRIDGE,MICROWAVE,STOVE,SINKS) MASTER BEDROOM AND GUEST ROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL CITY AND PARK VIEW. MINUTE TO FASHION ISLAND AND SOUTH COAST PLAZA. THE COMMUNITY ALSO BOAST A 8000 SQ/FT STATE OF THE ART CLUBHOUSE THAT INCLUDE SWIMMING POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, BASKETBALL COURT AND BEAUTIFUL LOUNGE AREA. RENTAL INCLUDE WASHER AND DRYER+REFRIGERATOR