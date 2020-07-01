All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

8105 SCHOLARSHIP

8105 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
sauna
valet service
**Call or Text Veronica for Showing - 714-336-5551** Enjoy living in one of Orange County's most sought after communities. Luxury rental that includes cable TV, Internet, all amenities and all utilities except for electric. This luxury high rise home offers custom rich finishes, unobstructed city light and sanctuary views, and a warm space for gracious entertaining. Custom dark hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen complete with Viking appliances, granite countertops with full backsplash, Snaidero European cabinetry, motorized shades, built in media center with floor to ceiling wine cooler, flat screen TV, surround sound, and marble and granite baths. Resort quality amenities include a 5000 sf gym quality fitness center with men's and women's locker rooms complete with steam rooms, cabana lined jr. Olympic pool, lap pool, spa, outdoor bar-b-ques, club rooms complete with full catering kitchen and bar, game room, massage room, valet parking, 24 hour concierge service and door man, planned community social events. Truly a luxury lock-n-go lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 SCHOLARSHIP have any available units?
8105 SCHOLARSHIP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8105 SCHOLARSHIP have?
Some of 8105 SCHOLARSHIP's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 SCHOLARSHIP currently offering any rent specials?
8105 SCHOLARSHIP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 SCHOLARSHIP pet-friendly?
No, 8105 SCHOLARSHIP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8105 SCHOLARSHIP offer parking?
Yes, 8105 SCHOLARSHIP offers parking.
Does 8105 SCHOLARSHIP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 SCHOLARSHIP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 SCHOLARSHIP have a pool?
Yes, 8105 SCHOLARSHIP has a pool.
Does 8105 SCHOLARSHIP have accessible units?
Yes, 8105 SCHOLARSHIP has accessible units.
Does 8105 SCHOLARSHIP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 SCHOLARSHIP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 SCHOLARSHIP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 SCHOLARSHIP does not have units with air conditioning.

