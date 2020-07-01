8105 SCHOLARSHIP

Amenities

**Call or Text Veronica for Showing - 714-336-5551** Enjoy living in one of Orange County's most sought after communities. Luxury rental that includes cable TV, Internet, all amenities and all utilities except for electric. This luxury high rise home offers custom rich finishes, unobstructed city light and sanctuary views, and a warm space for gracious entertaining. Custom dark hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen complete with Viking appliances, granite countertops with full backsplash, Snaidero European cabinetry, motorized shades, built in media center with floor to ceiling wine cooler, flat screen TV, surround sound, and marble and granite baths. Resort quality amenities include a 5000 sf gym quality fitness center with men's and women's locker rooms complete with steam rooms, cabana lined jr. Olympic pool, lap pool, spa, outdoor bar-b-ques, club rooms complete with full catering kitchen and bar, game room, massage room, valet parking, 24 hour concierge service and door man, planned community social events. Truly a luxury lock-n-go lifestyle!