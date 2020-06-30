All apartments in Irvine
81 Duet

81 Duet · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

81 Duet, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

An excellent Unit condo in the heart of Quail Hill close to shopping and freeway. This amazing Over size Condo is in a great location. Upgraded over-sized Ceramic Title Flooring and new paint. Luxurious Master Suite on private upper level with dual vanities, walk-in closet, oval bath and separate shower. The open floorplan offers so much light and p Direct access to 2 car garage. Upgraded tile counter tops in Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinet. Excellent HOA amenities - includes 5 parks, 3 pools, club like facilities including gym. Enjoy award winning Irvine schools, neighborhood shopping center, Irvine Spectrum and easy access to major freeways. The Best School in Irvine- Alderwood, Rancho and University High. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Duet have any available units?
81 Duet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Duet have?
Some of 81 Duet's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Duet currently offering any rent specials?
81 Duet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Duet pet-friendly?
No, 81 Duet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Duet offer parking?
Yes, 81 Duet offers parking.
Does 81 Duet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Duet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Duet have a pool?
Yes, 81 Duet has a pool.
Does 81 Duet have accessible units?
No, 81 Duet does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Duet have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Duet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Duet have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Duet does not have units with air conditioning.

