Amenities
An excellent Unit condo in the heart of Quail Hill close to shopping and freeway. This amazing Over size Condo is in a great location. Upgraded over-sized Ceramic Title Flooring and new paint. Luxurious Master Suite on private upper level with dual vanities, walk-in closet, oval bath and separate shower. The open floorplan offers so much light and p Direct access to 2 car garage. Upgraded tile counter tops in Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinet. Excellent HOA amenities - includes 5 parks, 3 pools, club like facilities including gym. Enjoy award winning Irvine schools, neighborhood shopping center, Irvine Spectrum and easy access to major freeways. The Best School in Irvine- Alderwood, Rancho and University High. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator Included.