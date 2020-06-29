8085 Scholarship

Amenities

Exquisite 8th floor 1 bedroom plus den/office with panoramic views at one of the most coveted addresses in Orange County. This beautiful home features Sierra Gold marble floors, custom upgraded granite, Viking appliances, Lutron lighting system, automated shades, new carpet and paint, extensive built-in custom Italian cabinetry and a large built-in custom office. Too many upgrades to list! Fantastic city light, mountain, and reserve views. Experience extraordinary amenities including a cabana lined junior Olympic pool, lap pool, spa, fitness center, yoga room, billiards room, clubroom, business center, conference room, concierge and more. Walk to restaurants, close to freeways, shopping, and airport. The Michael Walsh Realty Group. Call Tammy at 949-282-9853.