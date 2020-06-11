8060 Scholarship

Amenities

Spectacular corner masterpiece! One of the premier properties at The Plaza Irvine! Unbeatable 90 degree wraparound balcony and City Lights/Sunset views! The property features dramatic foyer, beautiful Cherrywood flooring throughout main living area. A large contemporary kitchen has Center Island opens to great room, Cherrywood cabinets and built-in Viking appliances. The floor to ceiling glass windows connect indoor living to outdoor nature. Master bedroom with stunning city lights view. Master bathroom has dual sinks, soothing Jacuzzi tub and shower, 2 closets and gorgeous stone works. The secondary bedroom features floor to ceiling slider doors with a pool view and en-suite bath. Travertine flooring in all 3 bathrooms, 2 side by side secured parking spaces and large storage unit. HOA amenities include: 24 hours lobby attendants, 5 days a week concierge, convenient elevator, water, gas, basic cable for TV, trash and insurance. Other Amenities include: a cabana lined Junior Olympic pool, gym grade fitness center, dual clubrooms with a bar and catering kitchen, billiard rooms, wine room, conference room and business center. On-site retails include: Multiple restaurants, dry cleaners, small grocery store and more. Lots of guest parking is available in parking structure. Nearby South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, Newport Beach, major freeway and John Wayne Airport made this a perfect location to enjoy your life.