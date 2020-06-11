All apartments in Irvine
Location

8060 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
lobby
wine room
Spectacular corner masterpiece! One of the premier properties at The Plaza Irvine! Unbeatable 90 degree wraparound balcony and City Lights/Sunset views! The property features dramatic foyer, beautiful Cherrywood flooring throughout main living area. A large contemporary kitchen has Center Island opens to great room, Cherrywood cabinets and built-in Viking appliances. The floor to ceiling glass windows connect indoor living to outdoor nature. Master bedroom with stunning city lights view. Master bathroom has dual sinks, soothing Jacuzzi tub and shower, 2 closets and gorgeous stone works. The secondary bedroom features floor to ceiling slider doors with a pool view and en-suite bath. Travertine flooring in all 3 bathrooms, 2 side by side secured parking spaces and large storage unit. HOA amenities include: 24 hours lobby attendants, 5 days a week concierge, convenient elevator, water, gas, basic cable for TV, trash and insurance. Other Amenities include: a cabana lined Junior Olympic pool, gym grade fitness center, dual clubrooms with a bar and catering kitchen, billiard rooms, wine room, conference room and business center. On-site retails include: Multiple restaurants, dry cleaners, small grocery store and more. Lots of guest parking is available in parking structure. Nearby South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, Newport Beach, major freeway and John Wayne Airport made this a perfect location to enjoy your life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8060 Scholarship have any available units?
8060 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8060 Scholarship have?
Some of 8060 Scholarship's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8060 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
8060 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8060 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 8060 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8060 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 8060 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 8060 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8060 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8060 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 8060 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 8060 Scholarship have accessible units?
Yes, 8060 Scholarship has accessible units.
Does 8060 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8060 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 8060 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 8060 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
