8053 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room gym pool pool table internet access

Luxurious high-rise living at The Plaza Irvine in the 8000 building. This spacious corner unit features panoramic views, a wrap-around balcony, and two sliding glass windows. The gourmet kitchen features exquisite Italian cabinetry, Viking appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, dual sinks, custom tile shower, and cabinetry. The second bedroom features a private bathroom and generously sized closet. Located just blocks from John Wayne Airport and Newport Beach. Experience the extraordinary amenities and recreational oasis of the Plaza Irvine. Utilities included are basic cable, internet, water, gas, and trash. A separate storage unit is included. Just a short drive to John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Walk to restaurants, close to freeways and shopping. Plaza amenities include two pools, fitness center, billiards room, recreational room, conference room, business center, and 24-hour front desk attendant. The Michael Walsh Realty Group - Michael Walsh - 949-466-9229.