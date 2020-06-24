All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

8053 Scholarship

8053 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

8053 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
Luxurious high-rise living at The Plaza Irvine in the 8000 building. This spacious corner unit features panoramic views, a wrap-around balcony, and two sliding glass windows. The gourmet kitchen features exquisite Italian cabinetry, Viking appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, dual sinks, custom tile shower, and cabinetry. The second bedroom features a private bathroom and generously sized closet. Located just blocks from John Wayne Airport and Newport Beach. Experience the extraordinary amenities and recreational oasis of the Plaza Irvine. Utilities included are basic cable, internet, water, gas, and trash. A separate storage unit is included. Just a short drive to John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Walk to restaurants, close to freeways and shopping. Plaza amenities include two pools, fitness center, billiards room, recreational room, conference room, business center, and 24-hour front desk attendant. The Michael Walsh Realty Group - Michael Walsh - 949-466-9229.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8053 Scholarship have any available units?
8053 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8053 Scholarship have?
Some of 8053 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8053 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
8053 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8053 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 8053 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8053 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 8053 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 8053 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8053 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8053 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 8053 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 8053 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 8053 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 8053 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8053 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 8053 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 8053 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
