8045 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool hot tub lobby

Experience luxury living in this exquisite interior unit located at the premiere high-rise building in Orange County! This stunning One Bedroom plus den one story condo boasts designer upgrades including a chef’s ‘delight’ gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinetry, stainless steel Viking appliances, granite counters, and large center island. This bright, open unit is perfect for entertaining with sliding doors that expand the living space onto a spacious, private deck. Upgrades include gorgeous Marble flooring, a spacious master suite with a huge, over sized walk-in closet. This property also offers modern designer lighting, window coverings and fireplace. Property has 2 subterranean parking spaces, with elevator access and The Plaza Irvine Community offers exceptional amenities including concierge services, 24-hour lobby attendant, resort-like pools & spa with private cabanas, state of the art fitness center, business center, conference room & club rooms . Close to all major freeways, UCI Campus, Irvine's business centers, John Wayne airport and Newport Coast.