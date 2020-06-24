All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
8045 Scholarship
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8045 Scholarship

8045 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

8045 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
Experience luxury living in this exquisite interior unit located at the premiere high-rise building in Orange County! This stunning One Bedroom plus den one story condo boasts designer upgrades including a chef’s ‘delight’ gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinetry, stainless steel Viking appliances, granite counters, and large center island. This bright, open unit is perfect for entertaining with sliding doors that expand the living space onto a spacious, private deck. Upgrades include gorgeous Marble flooring, a spacious master suite with a huge, over sized walk-in closet. This property also offers modern designer lighting, window coverings and fireplace. Property has 2 subterranean parking spaces, with elevator access and The Plaza Irvine Community offers exceptional amenities including concierge services, 24-hour lobby attendant, resort-like pools & spa with private cabanas, state of the art fitness center, business center, conference room & club rooms . Close to all major freeways, UCI Campus, Irvine's business centers, John Wayne airport and Newport Coast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 Scholarship have any available units?
8045 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8045 Scholarship have?
Some of 8045 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
8045 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 8045 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8045 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 8045 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 8045 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8045 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 8045 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 8045 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 8045 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8045 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 8045 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 8045 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
