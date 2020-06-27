All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 80 Townsend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
80 Townsend
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:22 PM

80 Townsend

80 Townsend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

80 Townsend, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 1824 sq ft condominium is nestled in Irvine’s popular Woodbury neighborhood. The home features a private gated courtyard, gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling and glass double doors to the balcony, perhaps for breakfast or afternoon tea. The master bedroom upstairs is augmented by a dual access shower, his-and-hers sinks and a cavernous walk-in closet. In addition, there is one more spacious room upstairs, and the third bedroom, downstairs, can function as a bedroom, but is currently being used as a home office. The angle of the house brings in abundant natural light while maintaining a comfortable temperature. In addition, it is a condo but all windows are all separated from neighbors, providing plenty of privacy. The block has ample street parking and the community offers resort-like amenities such as playgrounds, tennis courts, as well as relaxing and enjoyable pools and spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Townsend have any available units?
80 Townsend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Townsend have?
Some of 80 Townsend's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
80 Townsend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Townsend pet-friendly?
No, 80 Townsend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Townsend offer parking?
No, 80 Townsend does not offer parking.
Does 80 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Townsend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Townsend have a pool?
Yes, 80 Townsend has a pool.
Does 80 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 80 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Townsend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology