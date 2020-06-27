80 Townsend

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard playground pool tennis court

This beautiful 3-bedroom, 1824 sq ft condominium is nestled in Irvine’s popular Woodbury neighborhood. The home features a private gated courtyard, gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling and glass double doors to the balcony, perhaps for breakfast or afternoon tea. The master bedroom upstairs is augmented by a dual access shower, his-and-hers sinks and a cavernous walk-in closet. In addition, there is one more spacious room upstairs, and the third bedroom, downstairs, can function as a bedroom, but is currently being used as a home office. The angle of the house brings in abundant natural light while maintaining a comfortable temperature. In addition, it is a condo but all windows are all separated from neighbors, providing plenty of privacy. The block has ample street parking and the community offers resort-like amenities such as playgrounds, tennis courts, as well as relaxing and enjoyable pools and spas.