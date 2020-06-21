All apartments in Irvine
80 Strawberry
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:10 PM

80 Strawberry

80 Strawberry Grv · (949) 365-6457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Strawberry Grv, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this 3-story detached townhome in Cypress Village. This home is in great condition boasting premium wood laminate flooring and carpet, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded kitchen with tile backsplash, granite counters, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of kitchen storage. Featuring 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, each bedroom has it's own private bath, secondary bedroom upstairs has private balcony, and ideal upstairs laundry room. Conveniently located within close access to I-5 freeway, less than 5 minute walk from parks, recreational areas, and elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Strawberry have any available units?
80 Strawberry has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Strawberry have?
Some of 80 Strawberry's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Strawberry currently offering any rent specials?
80 Strawberry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Strawberry pet-friendly?
No, 80 Strawberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Strawberry offer parking?
No, 80 Strawberry does not offer parking.
Does 80 Strawberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Strawberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Strawberry have a pool?
No, 80 Strawberry does not have a pool.
Does 80 Strawberry have accessible units?
No, 80 Strawberry does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Strawberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Strawberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Strawberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Strawberry does not have units with air conditioning.
