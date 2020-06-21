80 Strawberry

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this 3-story detached townhome in Cypress Village. This home is in great condition boasting premium wood laminate flooring and carpet, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded kitchen with tile backsplash, granite counters, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of kitchen storage. Featuring 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, each bedroom has it's own private bath, secondary bedroom upstairs has private balcony, and ideal upstairs laundry room. Conveniently located within close access to I-5 freeway, less than 5 minute walk from parks, recreational areas, and elementary school!