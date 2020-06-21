80 Sarabande

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool media room

Gorgeous two-story attached home has an inviting courtyard patio, popular open and flowing floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a separate dining area. Large kitchen features custom granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar and recess lighting. Custom paint, crown molding, plantation shutters. Living room features a fireplace, built in media center and built in desk. Travertine flooring downstairs and laminate flooring upstairs and all baths have travertine flooring. Spacious upstairs laundry room. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and master bath features Roman tub and separate glass shower and dual sink vanities. All bedrooms have a ceiling fan. Walking distance to Town Center Shopping, pool, park and Woodbury Elementary School.