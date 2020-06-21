All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

80 Sarabande

80 Sarabande · (760) 722-3222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Sarabande, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Gorgeous two-story attached home has an inviting courtyard patio, popular open and flowing floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a separate dining area. Large kitchen features custom granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar and recess lighting. Custom paint, crown molding, plantation shutters. Living room features a fireplace, built in media center and built in desk. Travertine flooring downstairs and laminate flooring upstairs and all baths have travertine flooring. Spacious upstairs laundry room. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and master bath features Roman tub and separate glass shower and dual sink vanities. All bedrooms have a ceiling fan. Walking distance to Town Center Shopping, pool, park and Woodbury Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Sarabande have any available units?
80 Sarabande has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Sarabande have?
Some of 80 Sarabande's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Sarabande currently offering any rent specials?
80 Sarabande isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Sarabande pet-friendly?
No, 80 Sarabande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Sarabande offer parking?
No, 80 Sarabande does not offer parking.
Does 80 Sarabande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Sarabande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Sarabande have a pool?
Yes, 80 Sarabande has a pool.
Does 80 Sarabande have accessible units?
No, 80 Sarabande does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Sarabande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Sarabande has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Sarabande have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Sarabande does not have units with air conditioning.
