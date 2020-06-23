All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

80 Fringe Tree

80 Fringe Tree · No Longer Available
Location

80 Fringe Tree, Irvine, CA 92606

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home with lots of upgrades located in the sought after neighborhood of Columbus Grove, Irvine. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 2,066 sqft. The living room has soaring high ceilings with plenty of natural light. Bright and easy to take care of tiles in the living room & kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the house. There are plantation shutters and recessed lights throughout the entire home. The huge gourmet kitchen features a large center island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a new dishwasher and microwave/oven. Enjoy an oversize formal dining area that overlooks the living room. Rent includes use of refrigerator, washing machine and dryer! Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with master bath, along with 2 additional nice size bedrooms and another bath with dual vanities. Laundry room has built-in cabinets conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Oversize 2 car garage has additional storage space. There is also a huge front porch for BBQs and relaxation. Walking distance to the neighborhood park and resort-style amenities including pool, spa, and playground. Close to UC Irvine, The District, The Market Place, and feeds into the award winning Irvine Unified Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Fringe Tree have any available units?
80 Fringe Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Fringe Tree have?
Some of 80 Fringe Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Fringe Tree currently offering any rent specials?
80 Fringe Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Fringe Tree pet-friendly?
No, 80 Fringe Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Fringe Tree offer parking?
Yes, 80 Fringe Tree offers parking.
Does 80 Fringe Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Fringe Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Fringe Tree have a pool?
Yes, 80 Fringe Tree has a pool.
Does 80 Fringe Tree have accessible units?
No, 80 Fringe Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Fringe Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Fringe Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Fringe Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Fringe Tree does not have units with air conditioning.

