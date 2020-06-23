80 Fringe Tree

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful home with lots of upgrades located in the sought after neighborhood of Columbus Grove, Irvine. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 2,066 sqft. The living room has soaring high ceilings with plenty of natural light. Bright and easy to take care of tiles in the living room & kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the house. There are plantation shutters and recessed lights throughout the entire home. The huge gourmet kitchen features a large center island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a new dishwasher and microwave/oven. Enjoy an oversize formal dining area that overlooks the living room. Rent includes use of refrigerator, washing machine and dryer! Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with master bath, along with 2 additional nice size bedrooms and another bath with dual vanities. Laundry room has built-in cabinets conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Oversize 2 car garage has additional storage space. There is also a huge front porch for BBQs and relaxation. Walking distance to the neighborhood park and resort-style amenities including pool, spa, and playground. Close to UC Irvine, The District, The Market Place, and feeds into the award winning Irvine Unified Schools.