8 Rising Sun

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful single family home at the end of a cup de sac is located at the popular and desirable community of Woodbury .... Wonderful two story SFR with a great curb appeal, 3 BR 2 1/2 bath , washer dryer, fridge and a two car attached garage, with epoxy flooring and lots of storage cabinets ...



Wood floors downstairs, and carpets upstairs and nicely appointed backyard with a beautiful waterfall ...



Light and bright, close to top rated schools, and shopping, walking distance to parks, elementary school and town center shopping ... The amenities include Gated swimming pool, parks, sport courts, and play area for kids ...

Beautiful house and a must see priced to lease immediately ...