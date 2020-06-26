All apartments in Irvine
8 Rising Sun

Location

8 Rising Sun, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful single family home at the end of a cup de sac is located at the popular and desirable community of Woodbury .... Wonderful two story SFR with a great curb appeal, 3 BR 2 1/2 bath , washer dryer, fridge and a two car attached garage, with epoxy flooring and lots of storage cabinets ...

Wood floors downstairs, and carpets upstairs and nicely appointed backyard with a beautiful waterfall ...

Light and bright, close to top rated schools, and shopping, walking distance to parks, elementary school and town center shopping ... The amenities include Gated swimming pool, parks, sport courts, and play area for kids ...
Beautiful house and a must see priced to lease immediately ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Rising Sun have any available units?
8 Rising Sun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Rising Sun have?
Some of 8 Rising Sun's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Rising Sun currently offering any rent specials?
8 Rising Sun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Rising Sun pet-friendly?
No, 8 Rising Sun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Rising Sun offer parking?
Yes, 8 Rising Sun offers parking.
Does 8 Rising Sun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Rising Sun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Rising Sun have a pool?
Yes, 8 Rising Sun has a pool.
Does 8 Rising Sun have accessible units?
No, 8 Rising Sun does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Rising Sun have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Rising Sun does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Rising Sun have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Rising Sun does not have units with air conditioning.

