Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

8 Pierre

8 Pierre · (714) 580-1047
Location

8 Pierre, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
playground
pool
garage
***TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL END OF JUNE*** Welcome to a Wonderful 3-bedroom 2-full bath townhome centrally located in one of the safest cities in America! You will love the open and airy floor plan for this wonderful home. A single level end unit with extra windows, this home has tons of natural light and offers a spacious master bedroom with a generous full-length closet. 2 additional large bedrooms and high vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room. The washer and dryer are included in the spacious 2 car garage The large patio is enclosed and has synthetic grass and is perfect for enjoying the great SoCal weather! Central AC plus a Short Walk to Pool and playground. Close to UCI & IVC colleges. Naturally, since the school district in Irvine Unified, the schools are top-notch, plus one enjoys convenient access to many convenient entertainment centers, great shopping, dining, and much more. The on/off-ramps to Interstate 5 are only minutes away, as is the huge Irvine Spectrum and Irvine Business Center. Pet friendly. A Must See! Don't wait as this is one home sure to go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Pierre have any available units?
8 Pierre has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Pierre have?
Some of 8 Pierre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Pierre currently offering any rent specials?
8 Pierre isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Pierre pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Pierre is pet friendly.
Does 8 Pierre offer parking?
Yes, 8 Pierre does offer parking.
Does 8 Pierre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Pierre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Pierre have a pool?
Yes, 8 Pierre has a pool.
Does 8 Pierre have accessible units?
No, 8 Pierre does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Pierre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Pierre has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Pierre have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Pierre has units with air conditioning.
