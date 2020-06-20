Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking playground pool garage

***TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL END OF JUNE*** Welcome to a Wonderful 3-bedroom 2-full bath townhome centrally located in one of the safest cities in America! You will love the open and airy floor plan for this wonderful home. A single level end unit with extra windows, this home has tons of natural light and offers a spacious master bedroom with a generous full-length closet. 2 additional large bedrooms and high vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room. The washer and dryer are included in the spacious 2 car garage The large patio is enclosed and has synthetic grass and is perfect for enjoying the great SoCal weather! Central AC plus a Short Walk to Pool and playground. Close to UCI & IVC colleges. Naturally, since the school district in Irvine Unified, the schools are top-notch, plus one enjoys convenient access to many convenient entertainment centers, great shopping, dining, and much more. The on/off-ramps to Interstate 5 are only minutes away, as is the huge Irvine Spectrum and Irvine Business Center. Pet friendly. A Must See! Don't wait as this is one home sure to go quickly!