All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 8 Minnesota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8 Minnesota
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

8 Minnesota

8 Minnesota · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8 Minnesota, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Bright and Beautiful single family home in the gated community of Harvard Square! 5 bedroom, 3 bath ( including one bedroom and one full bath on main floor) and 2 car attached garage. Large living room with fire place opens to the gourmet kitchen and formal dining. Spacious backyard with mature fruit trees is great for entertainment or to relax! Association amentites include: Pool, central park, playground, beach valley ball court & sport court. Easy access to school, shopping center and freeways. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Minnesota have any available units?
8 Minnesota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Minnesota have?
Some of 8 Minnesota's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Minnesota currently offering any rent specials?
8 Minnesota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Minnesota pet-friendly?
No, 8 Minnesota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Minnesota offer parking?
Yes, 8 Minnesota offers parking.
Does 8 Minnesota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Minnesota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Minnesota have a pool?
Yes, 8 Minnesota has a pool.
Does 8 Minnesota have accessible units?
No, 8 Minnesota does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Minnesota have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Minnesota does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Minnesota have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Minnesota does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology