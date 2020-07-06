8 Minnesota

Amenities

Bright and Beautiful single family home in the gated community of Harvard Square! 5 bedroom, 3 bath ( including one bedroom and one full bath on main floor) and 2 car attached garage. Large living room with fire place opens to the gourmet kitchen and formal dining. Spacious backyard with mature fruit trees is great for entertainment or to relax! Association amentites include: Pool, central park, playground, beach valley ball court & sport court. Easy access to school, shopping center and freeways. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your sweet home!