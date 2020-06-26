All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

8 Lehigh Aisle

8 Lehigh Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

8 Lehigh Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bed 3 Full Bath Approximately 2000 Sqft Condo with attached 2-car garage located in the gated Oxford Court community. Short walking distance to UCI and University Town Center. Two spacious Master Suites upstairs, one with giant walk-in closet. One full bath and a bedroom downstairs. Open Kitchen with nook area,formal dining room, living room with fireplace, inside laundry room, Laminate and tile flooring though out. Good Size Patio and balcony. Enjoy Mason Regional Park and association private pool. Available 8/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Lehigh Aisle have any available units?
8 Lehigh Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Lehigh Aisle have?
Some of 8 Lehigh Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Lehigh Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
8 Lehigh Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Lehigh Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 8 Lehigh Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Lehigh Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 8 Lehigh Aisle offers parking.
Does 8 Lehigh Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Lehigh Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Lehigh Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 8 Lehigh Aisle has a pool.
Does 8 Lehigh Aisle have accessible units?
No, 8 Lehigh Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Lehigh Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Lehigh Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Lehigh Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Lehigh Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
