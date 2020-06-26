8 Lehigh Aisle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 Bed 3 Full Bath Approximately 2000 Sqft Condo with attached 2-car garage located in the gated Oxford Court community. Short walking distance to UCI and University Town Center. Two spacious Master Suites upstairs, one with giant walk-in closet. One full bath and a bedroom downstairs. Open Kitchen with nook area,formal dining room, living room with fireplace, inside laundry room, Laminate and tile flooring though out. Good Size Patio and balcony. Enjoy Mason Regional Park and association private pool. Available 8/1/2019.