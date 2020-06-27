77 Golden Glen Street

Amenities

***Totally Remodeled Home in July, 2019!! ***2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms!, Open Floor plan, Large living room features with New wood Flooring, Newer Paint, Newer Dual Pane Windows, Newer Recessed lights, Kitchen features with SS sink w/ Faucets, SS Appliances- SS Dishwasher, Fridge and Gas Stove, Cabinet with plenty of storage. Bright Dining room with Newer Dual Pane windows & Recessed lights, Newer A/C , Separated Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. ***Master Bedroom with newer Dual pane windows, newer flooring & mirrored closet door. Remodeled Master Bathroom- Newer sink w/ counter top & Shower booth.*** 2nd Bedroom w/ Dual pane windows, new flooring & new mirrored closet door. 2nd Hallway Remodeled Bathroom with sink and counter tops, Bathtub with Glass shower door *** Best Location, Recently Renovated Exterior Building with Roof, Single Story floor once you enter outside stairs. Spacious size Private Balcony with seating to enjoy, One Car Garage with extra parking in-front of garage. *** Has a large Community pool, lots of parking, Green belt, Tot lot and Basketball Court. This condo is situated close to 5 & 405 freeway access, Parks, Heritage Library, Walking trails, Shops, Restaurants, Irvine Valley College, UCI and Irvine Spectrum. Easy walk to the top rated Schools, Green Tree Elementary, Venado Middle and Irvine High school.***