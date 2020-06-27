All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 77 Golden Glen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
77 Golden Glen Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

77 Golden Glen Street

77 Golden Glen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

77 Golden Glen Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
***Totally Remodeled Home in July, 2019!! ***2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms!, Open Floor plan, Large living room features with New wood Flooring, Newer Paint, Newer Dual Pane Windows, Newer Recessed lights, Kitchen features with SS sink w/ Faucets, SS Appliances- SS Dishwasher, Fridge and Gas Stove, Cabinet with plenty of storage. Bright Dining room with Newer Dual Pane windows & Recessed lights, Newer A/C , Separated Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. ***Master Bedroom with newer Dual pane windows, newer flooring & mirrored closet door. Remodeled Master Bathroom- Newer sink w/ counter top & Shower booth.*** 2nd Bedroom w/ Dual pane windows, new flooring & new mirrored closet door. 2nd Hallway Remodeled Bathroom with sink and counter tops, Bathtub with Glass shower door *** Best Location, Recently Renovated Exterior Building with Roof, Single Story floor once you enter outside stairs. Spacious size Private Balcony with seating to enjoy, One Car Garage with extra parking in-front of garage. *** Has a large Community pool, lots of parking, Green belt, Tot lot and Basketball Court. This condo is situated close to 5 & 405 freeway access, Parks, Heritage Library, Walking trails, Shops, Restaurants, Irvine Valley College, UCI and Irvine Spectrum. Easy walk to the top rated Schools, Green Tree Elementary, Venado Middle and Irvine High school.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Golden Glen Street have any available units?
77 Golden Glen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 77 Golden Glen Street have?
Some of 77 Golden Glen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Golden Glen Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Golden Glen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Golden Glen Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 Golden Glen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 77 Golden Glen Street offer parking?
Yes, 77 Golden Glen Street offers parking.
Does 77 Golden Glen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Golden Glen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Golden Glen Street have a pool?
Yes, 77 Golden Glen Street has a pool.
Does 77 Golden Glen Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Golden Glen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Golden Glen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Golden Glen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Golden Glen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77 Golden Glen Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology