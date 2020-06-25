All apartments in Irvine
75 Streamwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

75 Streamwood

75 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

75 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
One Bedroom Cozy Condo in Irvine - Inside the community of The Springs in Irvine is an end unit one bedroom condo that shows tremendous pride of ownership. With a beautiful view of the pool and spa from the living room and near the tennis courts is a single level, end unit condo complete with refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove and a sliding door that opens to a oversize private patio. You have one car port with plenty of guest parking as well as in front of the clubhouse. There are two pools and spas plus a clubhouse with access for private parties with pool table (upon request and reservation). There is a shared washer/dryer area for all community residences to use. Very close to restaurants, shops and 5 freeway. Available now!

(RLNE4516629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Streamwood have any available units?
75 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Streamwood have?
Some of 75 Streamwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
75 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Streamwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Streamwood is pet friendly.
Does 75 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 75 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 75 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Streamwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 75 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 75 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 75 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Streamwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
