75 Streamwood

One Bedroom Cozy Condo in Irvine - Inside the community of The Springs in Irvine is an end unit one bedroom condo that shows tremendous pride of ownership. With a beautiful view of the pool and spa from the living room and near the tennis courts is a single level, end unit condo complete with refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove and a sliding door that opens to a oversize private patio. You have one car port with plenty of guest parking as well as in front of the clubhouse. There are two pools and spas plus a clubhouse with access for private parties with pool table (upon request and reservation). There is a shared washer/dryer area for all community residences to use. Very close to restaurants, shops and 5 freeway. Available now!



