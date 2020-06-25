75 Lakepines

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Lovely two story one bedroom loft style condo in the beautiful Lakes complex in Irvine. Kitchen has been nicely updated with dark shaker style modern cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting and pendant lights. The living area has been freshly painted throughout and has tile flooring and track lighting, which leads right to your own private patio overlooking a stream and surrounded by tall trees. Outdoor closet offers plenty of storage and a stackable washer/dryer unit. Upstairs you have a spacious loft that includes a ceiling fan, skylight, walk-in closet, vanity area with a large sink, dual faucets and a separate private bath. In addition to the gorgeous streams, waterfalls and landscaping that this community offers, you can also enjoy pools, spas and tennis courts all at The Lakes!