Last updated May 30 2019 at 12:06 AM

75 Lakepines

75 Lakepines · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

75 Lakepines, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Lovely two story one bedroom loft style condo in the beautiful Lakes complex in Irvine. Kitchen has been nicely updated with dark shaker style modern cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting and pendant lights. The living area has been freshly painted throughout and has tile flooring and track lighting, which leads right to your own private patio overlooking a stream and surrounded by tall trees. Outdoor closet offers plenty of storage and a stackable washer/dryer unit. Upstairs you have a spacious loft that includes a ceiling fan, skylight, walk-in closet, vanity area with a large sink, dual faucets and a separate private bath. In addition to the gorgeous streams, waterfalls and landscaping that this community offers, you can also enjoy pools, spas and tennis courts all at The Lakes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Lakepines have any available units?
75 Lakepines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Lakepines have?
Some of 75 Lakepines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Lakepines currently offering any rent specials?
75 Lakepines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Lakepines pet-friendly?
No, 75 Lakepines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Lakepines offer parking?
No, 75 Lakepines does not offer parking.
Does 75 Lakepines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Lakepines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Lakepines have a pool?
Yes, 75 Lakepines has a pool.
Does 75 Lakepines have accessible units?
No, 75 Lakepines does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Lakepines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Lakepines has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Lakepines have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Lakepines does not have units with air conditioning.
