74 Cartier Aisle

3 bedrooms with 3 full baths home with 2 car attached garage. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This home is a largest model in NV tract. High ceiling. Kitchen has been upgraded with grantee countertops and custom built glass door kitchen cabinetry. Laminated wood floor throughout the house. All the 3 bathrooms have been upgraded. Inside laundry room. attached cozy patio. A pleasant home to live. Good cerdit and no smokers a must.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
