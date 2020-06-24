All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 74 Cartier Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
74 Cartier Aisle
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

74 Cartier Aisle

74 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

74 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 bedrooms with 3 full baths home with 2 car attached garage. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This home is a largest model in NV tract. High ceiling. Kitchen has been upgraded with grantee countertops and custom built glass door kitchen cabinetry. Laminated wood floor throughout the house. All the 3 bathrooms have been upgraded. Inside laundry room. attached cozy patio. A pleasant home to live. Good cerdit and no smokers a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
74 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 74 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 74 Cartier Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
74 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 74 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 74 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 74 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 74 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
No, 74 Cartier Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 74 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 74 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Cartier Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology