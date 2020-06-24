74 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

3 bedrooms with 3 full baths home with 2 car attached garage. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This home is a largest model in NV tract. High ceiling. Kitchen has been upgraded with grantee countertops and custom built glass door kitchen cabinetry. Laminated wood floor throughout the house. All the 3 bathrooms have been upgraded. Inside laundry room. attached cozy patio. A pleasant home to live. Good cerdit and no smokers a must.