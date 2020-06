Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Spacious THREE BEDROOM detached home in the Gated Oak Creek Community! Premium corner location with over-sized yard, two car attached garage and full driveway. Open floor plan with Brazilian cherry wood throughout the first floor. Large center island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to dining and family room. Brand new stove and range hood will be installed. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Walk to elementary school, HOA amenities, shopping and restaurants.