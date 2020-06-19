All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

72 Chantilly

72 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Location

72 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Adorable detached condo with 3 Bed & 2.5 Bath, Bright & Airy, Hardwood Floor, Open kitchen into the dining area, Upgraded Dark Wood Color Cabinet with Stainless Steel Appliance, Custom designed built-in Entertainment Center in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Power Room, Master suite with plenty of windows gives tons of natural light to enjoy sunrises and sunsets, Closet Organizer, Double Vanities in Master Suite w/Walk-in Closet,Inviting Cozy patio, Residents have access to a tons of community features like Parks, playgrounds, Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball, Soccer, Baseball and clubhouses, Woodbury Town Center is just minutes away with shopping & dining options, Minutes away from Jeffery Open Trails, Toll Roads, Woodbury Elementary School inside Comminity, WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED WITHOUT WARRANTY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Chantilly have any available units?
72 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Chantilly have?
Some of 72 Chantilly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
72 Chantilly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Chantilly pet-friendly?
No, 72 Chantilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Chantilly offer parking?
Yes, 72 Chantilly does offer parking.
Does 72 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Chantilly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Chantilly have a pool?
Yes, 72 Chantilly has a pool.
Does 72 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 72 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Chantilly has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Chantilly have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Chantilly does not have units with air conditioning.
