72 Chantilly

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Adorable detached condo with 3 Bed & 2.5 Bath, Bright & Airy, Hardwood Floor, Open kitchen into the dining area, Upgraded Dark Wood Color Cabinet with Stainless Steel Appliance, Custom designed built-in Entertainment Center in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Power Room, Master suite with plenty of windows gives tons of natural light to enjoy sunrises and sunsets, Closet Organizer, Double Vanities in Master Suite w/Walk-in Closet,Inviting Cozy patio, Residents have access to a tons of community features like Parks, playgrounds, Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball, Soccer, Baseball and clubhouses, Woodbury Town Center is just minutes away with shopping & dining options, Minutes away from Jeffery Open Trails, Toll Roads, Woodbury Elementary School inside Comminity, WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED WITHOUT WARRANTY!!