72 Autumn Sage

Great and specious Standard Pacific home in highly desirable Portola Springs Manzanita community, 4 bedrooms with 1 downstairs and 3 full bath with 1 downstairs 2 car attached garage all in over 2100sqft of living space, white kitchen with beautiful black granite counter tops, kitchen island with double sink, SS appliances gas cook top built in oven and microwave, Refrigerator is included, great room with built in shelf's and cozy fireplace, formal entry hall, downstairs bedroom and full bath rounding up the first floor, upstairs features a spacious loft, laundry room (washer and dryer included), great master bedroom light and bright, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower double sink and granite counter top, walk in closet, 2 more good size bedroom and hall bath also with granite counter and a tub shower combo, beautiful and specious side yard perfect for relaxing, community feature Pools, Parks, walking Trails, easy access to toll roads, don’t let this opportunity pass you…….