Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

72 Autumn Sage

72 Autumn Sage · (949) 400-2345
Location

72 Autumn Sage, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2189 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great and specious Standard Pacific home in highly desirable Portola Springs Manzanita community, 4 bedrooms with 1 downstairs and 3 full bath with 1 downstairs 2 car attached garage all in over 2100sqft of living space, white kitchen with beautiful black granite counter tops, kitchen island with double sink, SS appliances gas cook top built in oven and microwave, Refrigerator is included, great room with built in shelf's and cozy fireplace, formal entry hall, downstairs bedroom and full bath rounding up the first floor, upstairs features a spacious loft, laundry room (washer and dryer included), great master bedroom light and bright, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower double sink and granite counter top, walk in closet, 2 more good size bedroom and hall bath also with granite counter and a tub shower combo, beautiful and specious side yard perfect for relaxing, community feature Pools, Parks, walking Trails, easy access to toll roads, don’t let this opportunity pass you…….

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Autumn Sage have any available units?
72 Autumn Sage has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Autumn Sage have?
Some of 72 Autumn Sage's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Autumn Sage currently offering any rent specials?
72 Autumn Sage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Autumn Sage pet-friendly?
No, 72 Autumn Sage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Autumn Sage offer parking?
Yes, 72 Autumn Sage does offer parking.
Does 72 Autumn Sage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Autumn Sage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Autumn Sage have a pool?
Yes, 72 Autumn Sage has a pool.
Does 72 Autumn Sage have accessible units?
No, 72 Autumn Sage does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Autumn Sage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Autumn Sage has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Autumn Sage have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Autumn Sage does not have units with air conditioning.
