71 Weepingwood

WOW - this is the one you have been searching for and just before the holidays. Offered by Nestor and Michelle of REMAX Premier Realty. Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a spacious 2 car garage. End unit and shares only one wall with a nice size enclosed private patio yard. High ceilings welcome you as you enter this approx 1600 sqft condo which feels more like a home. Features include but are not limited to; tile flooring, fresh new low pile carpet upstairs, fresh new neutral "Griege" paint, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and garden window, french doors leading to the patio, interior laundry, updated baths, Master bath boasts tile shower surround with soaking tub and dual vanities. The secondary bedrooms are a good size with walk in closets. Lots of storage space. Short distance to award winning and CA distinguished Meadow Park Elementary and South Lake Middle Schools. Enjoy all the Woodbridge amenities - 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course, and much, much more.