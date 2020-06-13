All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

71 Weepingwood

71 Weepingwood · No Longer Available
Location

71 Weepingwood, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
WOW - this is the one you have been searching for and just before the holidays. Offered by Nestor and Michelle of REMAX Premier Realty. Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a spacious 2 car garage. End unit and shares only one wall with a nice size enclosed private patio yard. High ceilings welcome you as you enter this approx 1600 sqft condo which feels more like a home. Features include but are not limited to; tile flooring, fresh new low pile carpet upstairs, fresh new neutral "Griege" paint, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and garden window, french doors leading to the patio, interior laundry, updated baths, Master bath boasts tile shower surround with soaking tub and dual vanities. The secondary bedrooms are a good size with walk in closets. Lots of storage space. Short distance to award winning and CA distinguished Meadow Park Elementary and South Lake Middle Schools. Enjoy all the Woodbridge amenities - 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course, and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Weepingwood have any available units?
71 Weepingwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Weepingwood have?
Some of 71 Weepingwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Weepingwood currently offering any rent specials?
71 Weepingwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Weepingwood pet-friendly?
No, 71 Weepingwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Weepingwood offer parking?
Yes, 71 Weepingwood offers parking.
Does 71 Weepingwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Weepingwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Weepingwood have a pool?
Yes, 71 Weepingwood has a pool.
Does 71 Weepingwood have accessible units?
No, 71 Weepingwood does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Weepingwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Weepingwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Weepingwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Weepingwood does not have units with air conditioning.
