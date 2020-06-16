71 Juneberry

Amenities

Recently REMODELED HOME in the beautiful community of Columbus Grove within the award winning IRVINE SCHOOL DISTRICT! Located on a secluded interior location, this home is featured with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths within approximately 2,066 Sq. Ft. The living room is filled with natural light and boasts a soaring high ceiling. The pedant-decorated formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen showcases wood cabinetry with light-rails, granite countertops, and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances. The massive center island is the heart of the space and opens to the family room. Additional highlights: NEWER wood flooring throughout the home, custom paint, recessed lighting, plantation window shutters and dual-pane windows. Upstairs, the spacious master suite comes with an extra-large walk-in closet. The well-appointed master bath has a vanity with dual sinks, an oval soaking tub plus a separate shower room. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room complete this level. Walking distance from the neighborhood park and resort-style amenities including pool, spa, and playground. Association amenities also include a clubhouse with pools and spa, parks and sport courts. Close to UC Irvine, The District, The Market Place, The Diamond Jamboree, Irvine parks and easy access to HWY 261, I-5 and 405.