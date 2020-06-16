All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:28 AM

71 Juneberry

71 Juneberry · (818) 319-0374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Juneberry, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2066 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
Recently REMODELED HOME in the beautiful community of Columbus Grove within the award winning IRVINE SCHOOL DISTRICT! Located on a secluded interior location, this home is featured with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths within approximately 2,066 Sq. Ft. The living room is filled with natural light and boasts a soaring high ceiling. The pedant-decorated formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen showcases wood cabinetry with light-rails, granite countertops, and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances. The massive center island is the heart of the space and opens to the family room. Additional highlights: NEWER wood flooring throughout the home, custom paint, recessed lighting, plantation window shutters and dual-pane windows. Upstairs, the spacious master suite comes with an extra-large walk-in closet. The well-appointed master bath has a vanity with dual sinks, an oval soaking tub plus a separate shower room. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room complete this level. Walking distance from the neighborhood park and resort-style amenities including pool, spa, and playground. Association amenities also include a clubhouse with pools and spa, parks and sport courts. Close to UC Irvine, The District, The Market Place, The Diamond Jamboree, Irvine parks and easy access to HWY 261, I-5 and 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Juneberry have any available units?
71 Juneberry has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Juneberry have?
Some of 71 Juneberry's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Juneberry currently offering any rent specials?
71 Juneberry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Juneberry pet-friendly?
No, 71 Juneberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Juneberry offer parking?
No, 71 Juneberry does not offer parking.
Does 71 Juneberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Juneberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Juneberry have a pool?
Yes, 71 Juneberry has a pool.
Does 71 Juneberry have accessible units?
No, 71 Juneberry does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Juneberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Juneberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Juneberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Juneberry does not have units with air conditioning.
