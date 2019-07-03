All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 71 Hearst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
71 Hearst
Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:12 PM

71 Hearst

71 Hearst · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

71 Hearst, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded inside and out, this Stonegate Village home was built to satisfy picky home buyers. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, exclusive cooled winery room and a 2 car garage. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN and gourmet kitchen are welcoming and ideal for entertaining. Classy cabinetry, large center island, commercial style 48" 6-burner cooktop, built-in Kitchen Aid refrigerator are chefs' dream. Granite floor throughout; custom-made wood shutter window treatments in the entire house; folding patio doors open up the dining room and extend the living space to the cozy backyard. Both the front entry and the garden were professionally landscaped. Other features include upgraded bathrooms, solar panels. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE AN ENSUITE BATHROOM. Main floor bedroom is commodious for overnight guests or in-laws. Master bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, and a loft are on the upper level. Prime location, walking distance to Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Stonegate Village offers resort-style amenities including, 4 swimming pools, 4 tennis courts, 7 parks, soccer field, basketball court, BBQ, picnic areas. IT'S A MUST SEE YOU WILL LOVE IT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Hearst have any available units?
71 Hearst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Hearst have?
Some of 71 Hearst's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Hearst currently offering any rent specials?
71 Hearst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Hearst pet-friendly?
No, 71 Hearst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Hearst offer parking?
Yes, 71 Hearst offers parking.
Does 71 Hearst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Hearst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Hearst have a pool?
Yes, 71 Hearst has a pool.
Does 71 Hearst have accessible units?
No, 71 Hearst does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Hearst have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Hearst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Hearst have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Hearst does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology