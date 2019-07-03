Amenities

Beautifully upgraded inside and out, this Stonegate Village home was built to satisfy picky home buyers. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, exclusive cooled winery room and a 2 car garage. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN and gourmet kitchen are welcoming and ideal for entertaining. Classy cabinetry, large center island, commercial style 48" 6-burner cooktop, built-in Kitchen Aid refrigerator are chefs' dream. Granite floor throughout; custom-made wood shutter window treatments in the entire house; folding patio doors open up the dining room and extend the living space to the cozy backyard. Both the front entry and the garden were professionally landscaped. Other features include upgraded bathrooms, solar panels. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE AN ENSUITE BATHROOM. Main floor bedroom is commodious for overnight guests or in-laws. Master bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, and a loft are on the upper level. Prime location, walking distance to Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Stonegate Village offers resort-style amenities including, 4 swimming pools, 4 tennis courts, 7 parks, soccer field, basketball court, BBQ, picnic areas. IT'S A MUST SEE YOU WILL LOVE IT!!