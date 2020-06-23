Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Welcome to 71 Calypso! Excellent Santa Rosa home located in the highly coveted Woodbury East community. Perfectly situated as an end unit offering privacy, serenity, comfort and modern living. The home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floor plan with natural sunlight exposure, patio terrace off the living room and plantation shutters throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters offset with white clean kitchen cabinets, LG stackable washer and dryer, tankless water heater with epoxy flooring in the garage and electrical vehicle (EV) car charger! Conveniently located and within close proximity to the Woodbury Town Center, parks, 133 and 5 freeway. Live the resort-style life with the abundance of HOA amenities including a fitness center, playground, pool, spa, clubhouse, basketball and tennis courts.