Irvine, CA
71 Calypso
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

71 Calypso

71 Calypso · No Longer Available
Location

71 Calypso, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Welcome to 71 Calypso! Excellent Santa Rosa home located in the highly coveted Woodbury East community. Perfectly situated as an end unit offering privacy, serenity, comfort and modern living. The home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floor plan with natural sunlight exposure, patio terrace off the living room and plantation shutters throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters offset with white clean kitchen cabinets, LG stackable washer and dryer, tankless water heater with epoxy flooring in the garage and electrical vehicle (EV) car charger! Conveniently located and within close proximity to the Woodbury Town Center, parks, 133 and 5 freeway. Live the resort-style life with the abundance of HOA amenities including a fitness center, playground, pool, spa, clubhouse, basketball and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Calypso have any available units?
71 Calypso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Calypso have?
Some of 71 Calypso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Calypso currently offering any rent specials?
71 Calypso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Calypso pet-friendly?
No, 71 Calypso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Calypso offer parking?
Yes, 71 Calypso offers parking.
Does 71 Calypso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Calypso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Calypso have a pool?
Yes, 71 Calypso has a pool.
Does 71 Calypso have accessible units?
No, 71 Calypso does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Calypso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Calypso has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Calypso have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Calypso does not have units with air conditioning.
