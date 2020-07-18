703 Silk Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This spacious end-unit has 2 master suites and 2.5 bathrooms located in Columbus Grove. The great room has the living room and dining area. Next to the dining area is a sliding door which leads to the large balcony with views. Kitchen has curved breakfast bar with granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances and newer refrigerator. Each bedroom has its own private full bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with double sinks. The bathrooms have white tile countertops with braided accent on backsplash. Neutral carpet in the bedrooms and natural wood floors in great room. White wood plantation shutter throughout and stylish drapes in the dining area. The 2-car attached garage with direct access has a washer/dryer hookups. Garage has plenty of storage space including ceiling storage racks. Refrigerator and dryer included. Well maintained community with pool, spa, park, clubhouse, outdoor barbeque grills, trails and sports courts.