Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

703 Silk Tree

703 Silk Tree · No Longer Available
Location

703 Silk Tree, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This spacious end-unit has 2 master suites and 2.5 bathrooms located in Columbus Grove. The great room has the living room and dining area. Next to the dining area is a sliding door which leads to the large balcony with views. Kitchen has curved breakfast bar with granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances and newer refrigerator. Each bedroom has its own private full bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with double sinks. The bathrooms have white tile countertops with braided accent on backsplash. Neutral carpet in the bedrooms and natural wood floors in great room. White wood plantation shutter throughout and stylish drapes in the dining area. The 2-car attached garage with direct access has a washer/dryer hookups. Garage has plenty of storage space including ceiling storage racks. Refrigerator and dryer included. Well maintained community with pool, spa, park, clubhouse, outdoor barbeque grills, trails and sports courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Silk Tree have any available units?
703 Silk Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 703 Silk Tree have?
Some of 703 Silk Tree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Silk Tree currently offering any rent specials?
703 Silk Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Silk Tree pet-friendly?
No, 703 Silk Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 703 Silk Tree offer parking?
Yes, 703 Silk Tree offers parking.
Does 703 Silk Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Silk Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Silk Tree have a pool?
Yes, 703 Silk Tree has a pool.
Does 703 Silk Tree have accessible units?
No, 703 Silk Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Silk Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Silk Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Silk Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Silk Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
