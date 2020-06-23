All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

70 Island Coral

70 Island Coral · No Longer Available
Location

70 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Wow! See Perfectly remodeled beautiful house in Cypress Village!***Luxurious hardwood flooring is throughout the whole house!***Bright home features Very spacious open floorplan with high ceiling and 3 Bedrooms & 3 baths home. ***Remodeled kitchen with modern style back splash & counter-tops & stainless steel appliance.***Beautiful back yard landscaping is so nice for all family.***The Home is located within steps from Cypress Village Elementary.***Enjoy resort style community amenities: Junior Olympic Pool, plus nearby parks, and BBQ picnic destinations. ***Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, and easy Freeway and Toll Road access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Island Coral have any available units?
70 Island Coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Island Coral have?
Some of 70 Island Coral's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Island Coral currently offering any rent specials?
70 Island Coral isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Island Coral pet-friendly?
No, 70 Island Coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Island Coral offer parking?
No, 70 Island Coral does not offer parking.
Does 70 Island Coral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Island Coral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Island Coral have a pool?
Yes, 70 Island Coral has a pool.
Does 70 Island Coral have accessible units?
No, 70 Island Coral does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Island Coral have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Island Coral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Island Coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Island Coral does not have units with air conditioning.
