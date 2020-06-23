70 Island Coral

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Wow! See Perfectly remodeled beautiful house in Cypress Village!***Luxurious hardwood flooring is throughout the whole house!***Bright home features Very spacious open floorplan with high ceiling and 3 Bedrooms & 3 baths home. ***Remodeled kitchen with modern style back splash & counter-tops & stainless steel appliance.***Beautiful back yard landscaping is so nice for all family.***The Home is located within steps from Cypress Village Elementary.***Enjoy resort style community amenities: Junior Olympic Pool, plus nearby parks, and BBQ picnic destinations. ***Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, and easy Freeway and Toll Road access.