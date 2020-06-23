All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:55 PM

70 Bloomington

70 Bloomington · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

70 Bloomington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully upgraded Magnolia Residence Plan 3 ,FULL FURNITURE,washer/dryer/refrigerator/TV····etc. located in the prominent neighborhood of Cypress Village.the property with SOLAR (owner spend $48,600 Purchased) ,you almost NO need any money for you power. Popular open floor plan concept with downstairs Junior bedroom suite/full bath. Huge living space area leads to a wonderful Chef’s kitchen that includes a sizeable island, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, refrigerators/dishwashers, walk in pantry, and crisp white cabinets. Upstairs with bonus tech center and convenient laundry room with washer/dryer. Grand master bedroom has double French doors that open to a Juliet balcony and an ample sized built-in walk in closet. Relax in the luxurious master bathroom complete with spacious dual sink vanities and large shower/bathtub. Other notable features include custom drapes, plantation shutters, designer tile flooring, and full insulation throughout. Telescopic sliding glass door w/ screen opens to a professionally landscaped backyard. Yard is BIG but low maintenance and an ideal space for relaxation/entertaining. Walking distance to numerous resort style amenities such as pools, parks, sport courts, trails, and Irvine Distinguished schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Bloomington have any available units?
70 Bloomington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Bloomington have?
Some of 70 Bloomington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Bloomington currently offering any rent specials?
70 Bloomington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Bloomington pet-friendly?
No, 70 Bloomington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Bloomington offer parking?
No, 70 Bloomington does not offer parking.
Does 70 Bloomington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Bloomington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Bloomington have a pool?
Yes, 70 Bloomington has a pool.
Does 70 Bloomington have accessible units?
No, 70 Bloomington does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Bloomington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Bloomington has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Bloomington have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Bloomington does not have units with air conditioning.
