Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

7 Malaga

7 Malaga · No Longer Available
Location

7 Malaga, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
CLOSE to UCI and convenient for STUDENTS. FIRST FLOOR Bedroom with full Bath. Total of FIVE (5) Bedrooms and 3 full baths. Quite neighborhood. End of Cul-De-Sac. Three Car Garage. Brand new appliances: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Gas Burner Cooktop, Microwave, Oven. New paint. High ceilings. Laminated Floors. Fireplace in living room. Large kitchen, family room, living room and dining room. Large master suite. Laundry Room is inside on the first floor. Close to schools, shopping centers, movie theater, association park, swimming pools, playground, basketball and tennis courts. Close to I-405 and I-5, John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

