CLOSE to UCI and convenient for STUDENTS. FIRST FLOOR Bedroom with full Bath. Total of FIVE (5) Bedrooms and 3 full baths. Quite neighborhood. End of Cul-De-Sac. Three Car Garage. Brand new appliances: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Gas Burner Cooktop, Microwave, Oven. New paint. High ceilings. Laminated Floors. Fireplace in living room. Large kitchen, family room, living room and dining room. Large master suite. Laundry Room is inside on the first floor. Close to schools, shopping centers, movie theater, association park, swimming pools, playground, basketball and tennis courts. Close to I-405 and I-5, John Wayne Airport.