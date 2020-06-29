All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

7 Islandview

7 Islandview · No Longer Available
Location

7 Islandview, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lakefront Living in Irvine!! Enjoy the lakeview and sand beach right in your back yard. This house is an end unit sitting in the prestigious gated Community of Arborlake, just steps from the North Lake Beach Club and Lagoon. This single-level condo offers an open floor plan of 2BD and 2BA. It features new dual pane windows throughout, fresh new paint, new AC system, newer laminated-wood floors, custom lighting, inside laundry room, remodeled kitchen and baths. Open the doors wide from the master bedroom and enjoy the fresh breezes off the lake. Entertain your guests in the large backyard with gazebo overlooking the beach and the lake. This is the place to live and enjoy in tranquil lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Islandview have any available units?
7 Islandview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Islandview have?
Some of 7 Islandview's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Islandview currently offering any rent specials?
7 Islandview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Islandview pet-friendly?
No, 7 Islandview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Islandview offer parking?
No, 7 Islandview does not offer parking.
Does 7 Islandview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Islandview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Islandview have a pool?
No, 7 Islandview does not have a pool.
Does 7 Islandview have accessible units?
No, 7 Islandview does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Islandview have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Islandview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Islandview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Islandview has units with air conditioning.
