7 Islandview

Lakefront Living in Irvine!! Enjoy the lakeview and sand beach right in your back yard. This house is an end unit sitting in the prestigious gated Community of Arborlake, just steps from the North Lake Beach Club and Lagoon. This single-level condo offers an open floor plan of 2BD and 2BA. It features new dual pane windows throughout, fresh new paint, new AC system, newer laminated-wood floors, custom lighting, inside laundry room, remodeled kitchen and baths. Open the doors wide from the master bedroom and enjoy the fresh breezes off the lake. Entertain your guests in the large backyard with gazebo overlooking the beach and the lake. This is the place to live and enjoy in tranquil lifestyle.