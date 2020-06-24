Amenities

WELCOME to California Pacific home Plan 3 in North Park Square with 4 generous size bedrooms plus a bonus room & 3.5 baths. A 3 level home with formal living room, open family room, fully fitted kitchen & a guest bath on the ground level. The master bedroom suite plus 2 other bedrooms, a full bath, linen closet, laundry room & the bonus room are on the 2nd level. On the 3rd level, there is a totally private suite with 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath with stall shower, a walk-in-closet & a linen closet. Other features of this home include gourmet kitchen with dining area, lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, Kitchen Aid stainless appliances, recessed lights, fireplace in the family room, plantation shutters, laminate floor & carpet, ceiling fans with light, master bath with tub, shower & dual vanities, AC & heating thermostat on each floor, alarm system, wired for data & 2 car direct access garage. Newly landscaped backyard. Home is on a cul-de-sac street. Access to North Park Square Community Pool, Spa, Basketball Court, Private Park, Walking Trails, Picnic Area, Kids Playground & much more. Close to Award Winning Schools, Shopping, Freeway, Toll Road & other Amenities.