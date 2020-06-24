All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 Galena

7 Galena · No Longer Available
Location

7 Galena, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
WELCOME to California Pacific home Plan 3 in North Park Square with 4 generous size bedrooms plus a bonus room & 3.5 baths. A 3 level home with formal living room, open family room, fully fitted kitchen & a guest bath on the ground level. The master bedroom suite plus 2 other bedrooms, a full bath, linen closet, laundry room & the bonus room are on the 2nd level. On the 3rd level, there is a totally private suite with 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath with stall shower, a walk-in-closet & a linen closet. Other features of this home include gourmet kitchen with dining area, lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, Kitchen Aid stainless appliances, recessed lights, fireplace in the family room, plantation shutters, laminate floor & carpet, ceiling fans with light, master bath with tub, shower & dual vanities, AC & heating thermostat on each floor, alarm system, wired for data & 2 car direct access garage. Newly landscaped backyard. Home is on a cul-de-sac street. Access to North Park Square Community Pool, Spa, Basketball Court, Private Park, Walking Trails, Picnic Area, Kids Playground & much more. Close to Award Winning Schools, Shopping, Freeway, Toll Road & other Amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Galena have any available units?
7 Galena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Galena have?
Some of 7 Galena's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Galena currently offering any rent specials?
7 Galena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Galena pet-friendly?
No, 7 Galena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Galena offer parking?
Yes, 7 Galena offers parking.
Does 7 Galena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Galena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Galena have a pool?
Yes, 7 Galena has a pool.
Does 7 Galena have accessible units?
No, 7 Galena does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Galena have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Galena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Galena have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Galena has units with air conditioning.
