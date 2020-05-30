All apartments in Irvine
68 Essex Lane
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

68 Essex Lane

68 Essex Lane · No Longer Available
Location

68 Essex Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stunning attached single family home located on a quiet corner lot in Northwood Pointe Irvine. Rent covers gardening, leased solar panels, and HOA. Walking distance to top-rated Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High. Open floor plan features 3 BD plus a loft and 2.5 BA. This house offers great savings with SOLAR PANELS and ceiling fans installed. Designer features include newly interior paint, Berber carpet for the staircase and upstairs hallway, beautiful custom tile and laminate floor, plantation shutter through out, and crown molding. A formal dining room on entry level. The gourmet kitchen is very brightly lit and great for entertaining and includes stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring and backsplash. Family room is bright and has a cozy fireplace. The loft is perfectly suited for a home office, library, or children's play area. The master suite invites you in with a window seat and features a luxurious soaking tub, shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. A private backyard with white picket fence and basket-weave brick patio is well suited for gatherings with family and friends. Attached 2 car garage. Community amenities include BBQ , tot lot, pool, basketball & tennis courts. Award-winning Northwood High School-one of the best high schools in California. Conveniently close to park, hiking trail, shopping, restaurant, Market Place, Irvine Spectrum & SC Plaza, JWA Airport, beaches and 5, 405, 133 Freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Essex Lane have any available units?
68 Essex Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Essex Lane have?
Some of 68 Essex Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Essex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
68 Essex Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Essex Lane pet-friendly?
No, 68 Essex Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 Essex Lane offer parking?
Yes, 68 Essex Lane offers parking.
Does 68 Essex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Essex Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Essex Lane have a pool?
Yes, 68 Essex Lane has a pool.
Does 68 Essex Lane have accessible units?
No, 68 Essex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Essex Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Essex Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Essex Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Essex Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
