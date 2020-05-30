68 Essex Lane

Amenities

Stunning attached single family home located on a quiet corner lot in Northwood Pointe Irvine. Rent covers gardening, leased solar panels, and HOA. Walking distance to top-rated Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High. Open floor plan features 3 BD plus a loft and 2.5 BA. This house offers great savings with SOLAR PANELS and ceiling fans installed. Designer features include newly interior paint, Berber carpet for the staircase and upstairs hallway, beautiful custom tile and laminate floor, plantation shutter through out, and crown molding. A formal dining room on entry level. The gourmet kitchen is very brightly lit and great for entertaining and includes stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring and backsplash. Family room is bright and has a cozy fireplace. The loft is perfectly suited for a home office, library, or children's play area. The master suite invites you in with a window seat and features a luxurious soaking tub, shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. A private backyard with white picket fence and basket-weave brick patio is well suited for gatherings with family and friends. Attached 2 car garage. Community amenities include BBQ , tot lot, pool, basketball & tennis courts. Award-winning Northwood High School-one of the best high schools in California. Conveniently close to park, hiking trail, shopping, restaurant, Market Place, Irvine Spectrum & SC Plaza, JWA Airport, beaches and 5, 405, 133 Freeways!