65 Devonshire

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful home in Stonegate! - Welcome to your new home in Stonegate! This San Mateo model detached home features stunning, light, bright, spacious, and open floor plan. This desirable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features countless upgrades high ceilings, recessed lighting, beautiful Chefs kitchen with granite counters, over sized center island, and newer stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to the family room, perfect for entertaining! Custom shutters throughout, hardwood flooring downstairs, separate laundry room upstairs, ample storage, walk-in closets. Spacious master suite features a large walk in closet, and bathroom with dual sinks. Convenient direct access two-car garage with plenty of storage space. Private enclosed backyard. Newer construction, just built in 2013, is ideally located near Woodbury Town Center, Jeffrey Trail, and The Great Park! Countless community amenities including parks, greenbelts, playground, pool, spa, tennis court, basketball court, and more! Desirable award winning schools!



Home is available on 3/29/2020 move in with a 12 month lease and $3600 security deposit on approved credit.To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



(RLNE5589733)