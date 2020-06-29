All apartments in Irvine
65 Devonshire
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

65 Devonshire

65 Devonshire · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

65 Devonshire, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful home in Stonegate! - Welcome to your new home in Stonegate! This San Mateo model detached home features stunning, light, bright, spacious, and open floor plan. This desirable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features countless upgrades high ceilings, recessed lighting, beautiful Chefs kitchen with granite counters, over sized center island, and newer stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to the family room, perfect for entertaining! Custom shutters throughout, hardwood flooring downstairs, separate laundry room upstairs, ample storage, walk-in closets. Spacious master suite features a large walk in closet, and bathroom with dual sinks. Convenient direct access two-car garage with plenty of storage space. Private enclosed backyard. Newer construction, just built in 2013, is ideally located near Woodbury Town Center, Jeffrey Trail, and The Great Park! Countless community amenities including parks, greenbelts, playground, pool, spa, tennis court, basketball court, and more! Desirable award winning schools!

Home is available on 3/29/2020 move in with a 12 month lease and $3600 security deposit on approved credit.To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5589733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Devonshire have any available units?
65 Devonshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 65 Devonshire have?
Some of 65 Devonshire's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Devonshire currently offering any rent specials?
65 Devonshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Devonshire pet-friendly?
No, 65 Devonshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 65 Devonshire offer parking?
Yes, 65 Devonshire offers parking.
Does 65 Devonshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Devonshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Devonshire have a pool?
Yes, 65 Devonshire has a pool.
Does 65 Devonshire have accessible units?
No, 65 Devonshire does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Devonshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Devonshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Devonshire have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Devonshire does not have units with air conditioning.

