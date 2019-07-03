Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

The luxury exclusive neighborhood Laguna Altura. A guard picturesque village with European architecture. Lushly landscaped streets lined with sweet honeysuckle in the highly coveted Siena Tract. Warm wood first floor in this immaculate, turnkey home. This impressive stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and crown molding with many designer upgrades. Unwind in the privacy of your manicured patio under the shade of a trellis adorned with blossoming vines. Retire peacefully each night to three spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting. Enjoy resort-style amenities exclusive to Laguna Altura Residents including parks, full basketball courts, a junior Olympic pool, spa, club house, tot lots, and a BBQ picnic area. Children attend award-winning Irvine schools including University High School. Conveniently located minutes from the 405, 5, 133, & 73 for easy commutes and access to the Irvine Spectrum Center, Los Olivos, and Laguna Beach.(photos are not current)