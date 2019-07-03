All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 65 Bianco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
65 Bianco
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:38 AM

65 Bianco

65 Bianco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

65 Bianco, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The luxury exclusive neighborhood Laguna Altura. A guard picturesque village with European architecture. Lushly landscaped streets lined with sweet honeysuckle in the highly coveted Siena Tract. Warm wood first floor in this immaculate, turnkey home. This impressive stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and crown molding with many designer upgrades. Unwind in the privacy of your manicured patio under the shade of a trellis adorned with blossoming vines. Retire peacefully each night to three spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting. Enjoy resort-style amenities exclusive to Laguna Altura Residents including parks, full basketball courts, a junior Olympic pool, spa, club house, tot lots, and a BBQ picnic area. Children attend award-winning Irvine schools including University High School. Conveniently located minutes from the 405, 5, 133, & 73 for easy commutes and access to the Irvine Spectrum Center, Los Olivos, and Laguna Beach.(photos are not current)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Bianco have any available units?
65 Bianco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 65 Bianco have?
Some of 65 Bianco's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Bianco currently offering any rent specials?
65 Bianco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Bianco pet-friendly?
No, 65 Bianco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 65 Bianco offer parking?
Yes, 65 Bianco offers parking.
Does 65 Bianco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Bianco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Bianco have a pool?
Yes, 65 Bianco has a pool.
Does 65 Bianco have accessible units?
No, 65 Bianco does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Bianco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Bianco has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Bianco have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Bianco does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology