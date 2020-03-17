All apartments in Irvine
63 Flamenco

63 Flamenco · No Longer Available
Location

63 Flamenco, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Corner location condo in Woodbury, the city of Irvine. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. It offers Granite counter top and custom tile & pattern backsplash w/SS appliances in kitchen. Spacious Living Room w/Built-in HDTV and five speakers surround sound open to dining room with French Doors into Oversized Side Yard. Main Floor Master Bedroom w/Relaxing Marble tub, two sinks and Shower plus built-in organizers in Walk-in Closet. Two large bedrooms upgraded Recess Lights w/Jack-Jill bathroom upstairs. Carpet throughout and Designer Window Drapery downstairs. Short walk to the Prestigious Elementary School in Woodbury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Flamenco have any available units?
63 Flamenco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Flamenco have?
Some of 63 Flamenco's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Flamenco currently offering any rent specials?
63 Flamenco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Flamenco pet-friendly?
No, 63 Flamenco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Flamenco offer parking?
Yes, 63 Flamenco offers parking.
Does 63 Flamenco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Flamenco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Flamenco have a pool?
No, 63 Flamenco does not have a pool.
Does 63 Flamenco have accessible units?
No, 63 Flamenco does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Flamenco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Flamenco has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Flamenco have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Flamenco does not have units with air conditioning.
