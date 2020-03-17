63 Flamenco

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Corner location condo in Woodbury, the city of Irvine. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. It offers Granite counter top and custom tile & pattern backsplash w/SS appliances in kitchen. Spacious Living Room w/Built-in HDTV and five speakers surround sound open to dining room with French Doors into Oversized Side Yard. Main Floor Master Bedroom w/Relaxing Marble tub, two sinks and Shower plus built-in organizers in Walk-in Closet. Two large bedrooms upgraded Recess Lights w/Jack-Jill bathroom upstairs. Carpet throughout and Designer Window Drapery downstairs. Short walk to the Prestigious Elementary School in Woodbury.