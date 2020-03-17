63 Flamenco

Amenities
Gorgeous Corner location condo in Woodbury, the city of Irvine. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. It offers Granite counter top and custom tile & pattern backsplash w/SS appliances in kitchen. Spacious Living Room w/Built-in HDTV and five speakers surround sound open to dining room with French Doors into Oversized Side Yard. Main Floor Master Bedroom w/Relaxing Marble tub, two sinks and Shower plus built-in organizers in Walk-in Closet. Two large bedrooms upgraded Recess Lights w/Jack-Jill bathroom upstairs. Carpet throughout and Designer Window Drapery downstairs. Short walk to the Prestigious Elementary School in Woodbury.