All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6271 Sierra Bravo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6271 Sierra Bravo Road
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

6271 Sierra Bravo Road

6271 Sierra Bravo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6271 Sierra Bravo Road, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Turtle Rock, Irvine. This bright 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths 3 Car Garage Single Family Home is located on an over-sized corner lot. Double door entry leads to formal living and dining room with cathedral ceiling. Sunny kitchen & breakfast nook have granite counters.
Master bedroom has a private bathroom with new quartz counter top, dual sinks and brand new shower door. A spacious private backyard is perfect for relaxing. Other features : Laminate wood-look flooring newly installed and freshly painted. Upgraded new appliances such as refrigerator, dish washer, cooking stove and hood. NO CARPET throughout the house. Enjoy the convenient location to parks, restaurants, shopping center and I-405. Walking distance to award winning Bonita Canyon Elementary School. Steps to community park and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6271 Sierra Bravo Road have any available units?
6271 Sierra Bravo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6271 Sierra Bravo Road have?
Some of 6271 Sierra Bravo Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6271 Sierra Bravo Road currently offering any rent specials?
6271 Sierra Bravo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6271 Sierra Bravo Road pet-friendly?
No, 6271 Sierra Bravo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6271 Sierra Bravo Road offer parking?
Yes, 6271 Sierra Bravo Road offers parking.
Does 6271 Sierra Bravo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6271 Sierra Bravo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6271 Sierra Bravo Road have a pool?
Yes, 6271 Sierra Bravo Road has a pool.
Does 6271 Sierra Bravo Road have accessible units?
No, 6271 Sierra Bravo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6271 Sierra Bravo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6271 Sierra Bravo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6271 Sierra Bravo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6271 Sierra Bravo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology