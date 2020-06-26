6271 Sierra Bravo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Turtle Rock, Irvine. This bright 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths 3 Car Garage Single Family Home is located on an over-sized corner lot. Double door entry leads to formal living and dining room with cathedral ceiling. Sunny kitchen & breakfast nook have granite counters.

Master bedroom has a private bathroom with new quartz counter top, dual sinks and brand new shower door. A spacious private backyard is perfect for relaxing. Other features : Laminate wood-look flooring newly installed and freshly painted. Upgraded new appliances such as refrigerator, dish washer, cooking stove and hood. NO CARPET throughout the house. Enjoy the convenient location to parks, restaurants, shopping center and I-405. Walking distance to award winning Bonita Canyon Elementary School. Steps to community park and pool.