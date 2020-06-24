62 Visionary

Amenities

One of the best floor plan in Portola springs community! Solar panels are owned, enjoy the free electricity generated from the roof! a rare room type, a large suite with a master bedroom downstairs, plus a guest room, that is, two bedrooms downstairs with two full baths, two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath plus loft, the backyard is small but the homeowner spent $ 50,000 Made, more beautiful. The house faces north and south, and the sun is full. Open kitchen & family room. Charming home that offers a unique indoor/outdoor living with so much character that is sure to make you feel right at home. Nice features come included in this home but there is also an opportunity to personalize your new KB Home. This energy star home also includes solar panels to help save money, thankless water heater and a 10 year structural warranty. Tortola Springs is rich with amenities, located within an easy reach to the freeways, restaurants, shopping, as well as the award winning Irvine School District.