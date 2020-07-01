All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
62 Owl Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

62 Owl Lane

62 Owl Lane · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

62 Owl Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new single family house located in the staff-gated community of Altair. This two-story house with five bedrooms, one office, five full bathrooms, and one half bath. The entry with high ceiling chandelier and two stairs to the second floor, classic Toll Brothers style. Wood flooring for the first floor. Open kitchen area with upgraded kitchen island and countertops. Beautiful built-in refrigerator with the same style of the cabinet. Big loft on the second floor. Nice space of the master bedroom and master bath with a walk-in closet. Luxury outdoor California room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Owl Lane have any available units?
62 Owl Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Owl Lane have?
Some of 62 Owl Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Owl Lane currently offering any rent specials?
62 Owl Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Owl Lane pet-friendly?
No, 62 Owl Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Owl Lane offer parking?
No, 62 Owl Lane does not offer parking.
Does 62 Owl Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Owl Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Owl Lane have a pool?
No, 62 Owl Lane does not have a pool.
Does 62 Owl Lane have accessible units?
No, 62 Owl Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Owl Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Owl Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Owl Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Owl Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

