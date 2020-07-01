62 Owl Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand new single family house located in the staff-gated community of Altair. This two-story house with five bedrooms, one office, five full bathrooms, and one half bath. The entry with high ceiling chandelier and two stairs to the second floor, classic Toll Brothers style. Wood flooring for the first floor. Open kitchen area with upgraded kitchen island and countertops. Beautiful built-in refrigerator with the same style of the cabinet. Big loft on the second floor. Nice space of the master bedroom and master bath with a walk-in closet. Luxury outdoor California room.