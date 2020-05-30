62 Cartwheel

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court pool guest suite tennis court

The most desirable area of Great Park, luxury guard gated community of ALTAIR. This BRAND NEW house is fully upgraded throughout, fully furnished. Featured spacious open kitchen, granite counter top, lots of cabinet spaces. Professional cooking range and hood just for those who enjoy cooking. Build in refrigerator, build in wine cabinet. Master suite and guest suites. Walk in closet in all rooms. Well designer taste back yard with fireplace, garden, cozy sitting area and so much more. Other amenities of the community include sparkling pools and spas, top of the arts recreation centers, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, miles of nature trails. Must see to appreciate!