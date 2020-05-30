All apartments in Irvine
62 Cartwheel
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

62 Cartwheel

62 Cartwheel · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

62 Cartwheel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
bocce court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
guest suite
tennis court
The most desirable area of Great Park, luxury guard gated community of ALTAIR. This BRAND NEW house is fully upgraded throughout, fully furnished. Featured spacious open kitchen, granite counter top, lots of cabinet spaces. Professional cooking range and hood just for those who enjoy cooking. Build in refrigerator, build in wine cabinet. Master suite and guest suites. Walk in closet in all rooms. Well designer taste back yard with fireplace, garden, cozy sitting area and so much more. Other amenities of the community include sparkling pools and spas, top of the arts recreation centers, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, miles of nature trails. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Cartwheel have any available units?
62 Cartwheel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Cartwheel have?
Some of 62 Cartwheel's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Cartwheel currently offering any rent specials?
62 Cartwheel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Cartwheel pet-friendly?
No, 62 Cartwheel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Cartwheel offer parking?
No, 62 Cartwheel does not offer parking.
Does 62 Cartwheel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Cartwheel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Cartwheel have a pool?
Yes, 62 Cartwheel has a pool.
Does 62 Cartwheel have accessible units?
No, 62 Cartwheel does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Cartwheel have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Cartwheel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Cartwheel have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Cartwheel does not have units with air conditioning.

