Irvine, CA
61 Silverado
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:06 PM

61 Silverado

61 Silverado · (714) 330-9558
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

61 Silverado, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
PRIME LOCATION! Original San Carlos condominium from William Lyon Homes, built with the private, shared courtyard. The condo comes fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace and 5.1 surround sound speakers mounted in the ceiling in the living room, 24 foot vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The master suite is huge, featuring a mountain view from the Juliet balcony, a separate shower and large soaking tub, and a big walk-in closet. The kitchen is spacious and open to the living room and dining area, featuring a bar-height counter top for entertaining or eating your morning breakfast! The condo has an attached 2 car garage (tandem) and is just a short walk to all the San Carlos amenities, which include lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, and junior olympic size pool, a heated spa, and a large BBQ area. Close to all schools, freeways, and the Woodbury Town Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Silverado have any available units?
61 Silverado has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Silverado have?
Some of 61 Silverado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
61 Silverado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Silverado pet-friendly?
No, 61 Silverado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Silverado offer parking?
Yes, 61 Silverado offers parking.
Does 61 Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Silverado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Silverado have a pool?
Yes, 61 Silverado has a pool.
Does 61 Silverado have accessible units?
No, 61 Silverado does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Silverado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Silverado has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Silverado have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Silverado does not have units with air conditioning.
