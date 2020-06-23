61 Silverado

Amenities
PRIME LOCATION! Original San Carlos condominium from William Lyon Homes, built with the private, shared courtyard. The condo comes fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace and 5.1 surround sound speakers mounted in the ceiling in the living room, 24 foot vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The master suite is huge, featuring a mountain view from the Juliet balcony, a separate shower and large soaking tub, and a big walk-in closet. The kitchen is spacious and open to the living room and dining area, featuring a bar-height counter top for entertaining or eating your morning breakfast! The condo has an attached 2 car garage (tandem) and is just a short walk to all the San Carlos amenities, which include lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, and junior olympic size pool, a heated spa, and a large BBQ area. Close to all schools, freeways, and the Woodbury Town Center!