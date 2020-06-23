61 Silverado

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

PRIME LOCATION! Original San Carlos condominium from William Lyon Homes, built with the private, shared courtyard. The condo comes fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace and 5.1 surround sound speakers mounted in the ceiling in the living room, 24 foot vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The master suite is huge, featuring a mountain view from the Juliet balcony, a separate shower and large soaking tub, and a big walk-in closet. The kitchen is spacious and open to the living room and dining area, featuring a bar-height counter top for entertaining or eating your morning breakfast! The condo has an attached 2 car garage (tandem) and is just a short walk to all the San Carlos amenities, which include lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, and junior olympic size pool, a heated spa, and a large BBQ area. Close to all schools, freeways, and the Woodbury Town Center!