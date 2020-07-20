60 Avondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Living in this beautifully upgraded, charmingly cozy detached condo with its private garden backyard, you'll be happy to get home in the evening and relax. The owner has put in beautiful features like modulated earth-tone granite counters on the sink and center island with breakfast counter, rich wood floors and elegant crown molding. The extended kitchen works great as an additional small family room or a spacious dining room with sliding glass doors that lead into the backyard patio. Step onto the covered patio into a small private world with almost complete privacy, patio cover curtains that flutter in the breeze, a gentle bubbling fountain, a patio perfectly suited to a corner-group ensemble of patio furniture, and a low maintenance yard. With dual master suites upstairs, this plan is well suited for roommates, since each bedroom has its own bath, and the master has two big walk-in closets. Lots of cool interior ceiling fans move summer breezes through the home, and in the evening you can talk a short walk to the association pool complex with a huge community pool, spa, kiddy pool and barbecue area, or enjoy a game of tennis on the public tennis courts. Homestead Park and the pool area are just a few steps further. And the schools here are top notch!