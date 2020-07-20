All apartments in Irvine
60 Avondale

60 Avondale
Location

60 Avondale, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Living in this beautifully upgraded, charmingly cozy detached condo with its private garden backyard, you'll be happy to get home in the evening and relax. The owner has put in beautiful features like modulated earth-tone granite counters on the sink and center island with breakfast counter, rich wood floors and elegant crown molding. The extended kitchen works great as an additional small family room or a spacious dining room with sliding glass doors that lead into the backyard patio. Step onto the covered patio into a small private world with almost complete privacy, patio cover curtains that flutter in the breeze, a gentle bubbling fountain, a patio perfectly suited to a corner-group ensemble of patio furniture, and a low maintenance yard. With dual master suites upstairs, this plan is well suited for roommates, since each bedroom has its own bath, and the master has two big walk-in closets. Lots of cool interior ceiling fans move summer breezes through the home, and in the evening you can talk a short walk to the association pool complex with a huge community pool, spa, kiddy pool and barbecue area, or enjoy a game of tennis on the public tennis courts. Homestead Park and the pool area are just a few steps further. And the schools here are top notch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Avondale have any available units?
60 Avondale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 60 Avondale have?
Some of 60 Avondale's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Avondale currently offering any rent specials?
60 Avondale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Avondale pet-friendly?
No, 60 Avondale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 60 Avondale offer parking?
Yes, 60 Avondale offers parking.
Does 60 Avondale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Avondale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Avondale have a pool?
Yes, 60 Avondale has a pool.
Does 60 Avondale have accessible units?
No, 60 Avondale does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Avondale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Avondale has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Avondale have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Avondale does not have units with air conditioning.
