All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Vista
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:01 PM

6 Vista

6 Vista · (949) 371-6794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Rancho San Joaquin
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6 Vista, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 69 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom house with an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and sliding glass doors and windows overlooking William Mason Park. It is an end unit with no neighbors above or below. All three bedrooms are downstairs, including the master suite with two walk-in closets. There is an attached 2-car garage with plenty of room for storage. It is walking distance to UCI and University High School. Quick access to shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, freeways, parks, Newport Beach, and John Wayne Airport. HOA amenities include pools and spas, tot lots, volleyball/basketball/tennis courts, soccer field, BBQ/picnic areas, and plenty of guest parking. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included, and home is also pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Vista have any available units?
6 Vista has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Vista have?
Some of 6 Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Vista currently offering any rent specials?
6 Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Vista is pet friendly.
Does 6 Vista offer parking?
Yes, 6 Vista does offer parking.
Does 6 Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Vista have a pool?
Yes, 6 Vista has a pool.
Does 6 Vista have accessible units?
No, 6 Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity