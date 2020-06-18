Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom house with an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and sliding glass doors and windows overlooking William Mason Park. It is an end unit with no neighbors above or below. All three bedrooms are downstairs, including the master suite with two walk-in closets. There is an attached 2-car garage with plenty of room for storage. It is walking distance to UCI and University High School. Quick access to shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, freeways, parks, Newport Beach, and John Wayne Airport. HOA amenities include pools and spas, tot lots, volleyball/basketball/tennis courts, soccer field, BBQ/picnic areas, and plenty of guest parking. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included, and home is also pet friendly!