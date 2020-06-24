6 Poinsettia

Amenities

Gorgeous home in the Deerfield community of Irvine with a prime location on a cul de sac. This single level home has an open floorplan, cathedral ceilings, and multiple skylights which keep it bright and sunny but still maintains it’s warm and cozy feel. Distressed dark wood floors in the main living area, tile through the kitchen and dining rooms, ceiling fans in most rooms, and beautifully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. The formal living room is spacious with a gas fireplace. The open kitchen is a cook’s dream with ample cabinets and counter space, and granite counters. The dining room is open to the kitchen and has access to the patio in the back yard. There is also a den that is open to the living room which could be a formal dining room or an office. The large master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with upgraded vanity area with double sinks, a huge walk in closet, and a step-in shower. The 2 secondary bedrooms are spacious and share an upgraded bathroom. Enjoy outdoor living in the private back yard with a brick-lined patio, patio cover, and mature landscaping. The Deerfield HOA offers parks, playgrounds, pools, a spa, sports courts and clubhouse within walking distance. Small dogs accepted on a case by case basis, sorry no cats. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.