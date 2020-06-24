All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
6 Poinsettia
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

6 Poinsettia

6 Poinsettia · No Longer Available
Location

6 Poinsettia, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in the Deerfield community of Irvine with a prime location on a cul de sac. This single level home has an open floorplan, cathedral ceilings, and multiple skylights which keep it bright and sunny but still maintains it’s warm and cozy feel. Distressed dark wood floors in the main living area, tile through the kitchen and dining rooms, ceiling fans in most rooms, and beautifully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. The formal living room is spacious with a gas fireplace. The open kitchen is a cook’s dream with ample cabinets and counter space, and granite counters. The dining room is open to the kitchen and has access to the patio in the back yard. There is also a den that is open to the living room which could be a formal dining room or an office. The large master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with upgraded vanity area with double sinks, a huge walk in closet, and a step-in shower. The 2 secondary bedrooms are spacious and share an upgraded bathroom. Enjoy outdoor living in the private back yard with a brick-lined patio, patio cover, and mature landscaping. The Deerfield HOA offers parks, playgrounds, pools, a spa, sports courts and clubhouse within walking distance. Small dogs accepted on a case by case basis, sorry no cats. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Poinsettia have any available units?
6 Poinsettia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Poinsettia have?
Some of 6 Poinsettia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Poinsettia currently offering any rent specials?
6 Poinsettia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Poinsettia pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Poinsettia is pet friendly.
Does 6 Poinsettia offer parking?
Yes, 6 Poinsettia offers parking.
Does 6 Poinsettia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Poinsettia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Poinsettia have a pool?
Yes, 6 Poinsettia has a pool.
Does 6 Poinsettia have accessible units?
No, 6 Poinsettia does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Poinsettia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Poinsettia has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Poinsettia have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Poinsettia does not have units with air conditioning.
