Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Welcome to 6 Pendelton. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo is in a fantastic community close to nearby award winning Irvine schools, shops and great access to shopping and freeways. The property features a 2 car garage and an oversized back patio. The location is perfectly located just across from the community pool and the back patio is very private.