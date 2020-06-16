All apartments in Irvine
6 Idyllwild

6 Idyllwild · (949) 800-9596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Idyllwild, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Condo in Northpark Square. Private end unit facing Greenbelt Area. This beautiful condo features 2 full size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom includes full size bath tub and separate shower. Master Bedroom has french door with direct access to outdoor balcony. Very spacious living room with cozy fire place. Newer Paint, laminate floor throughout, recessed lights, high ceiling, separate laundry area, over sized 2 car garage. Walking distance to award winning Beckman High School. Convenient location to freeway access, dining, shopping, IVC, and UCI. Northpark Square Community features swimming pools, spa, basketball court, parks, and play grounds. Long term furnished can be available for additional cost starting from June 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Idyllwild have any available units?
6 Idyllwild has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Idyllwild have?
Some of 6 Idyllwild's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Idyllwild currently offering any rent specials?
6 Idyllwild isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Idyllwild pet-friendly?
No, 6 Idyllwild is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Idyllwild offer parking?
Yes, 6 Idyllwild does offer parking.
Does 6 Idyllwild have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Idyllwild does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Idyllwild have a pool?
Yes, 6 Idyllwild has a pool.
Does 6 Idyllwild have accessible units?
No, 6 Idyllwild does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Idyllwild have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Idyllwild has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Idyllwild have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Idyllwild does not have units with air conditioning.
