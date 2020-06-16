6 Idyllwild

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Condo in Northpark Square. Private end unit facing Greenbelt Area. This beautiful condo features 2 full size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom includes full size bath tub and separate shower. Master Bedroom has french door with direct access to outdoor balcony. Very spacious living room with cozy fire place. Newer Paint, laminate floor throughout, recessed lights, high ceiling, separate laundry area, over sized 2 car garage. Walking distance to award winning Beckman High School. Convenient location to freeway access, dining, shopping, IVC, and UCI. Northpark Square Community features swimming pools, spa, basketball court, parks, and play grounds. Long term furnished can be available for additional cost starting from June 2020.