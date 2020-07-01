All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

6 Del Ventura

6 Del Ventura · No Longer Available
Location

6 Del Ventura, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic 3 BD 2.5 BA Two Story Single Family Home in Irvine - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the desirable Westpark tract of beautiful Irvine. Features include: spacious living room with cozy fireplace; dining room with custom, built-in banquette; kitchen equipped with gas stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave; central air conditioning; washer and dryer hookups; patio; and 2 car garage with direct access. Community amenities include: pool and spa! Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and parks!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Del Ventura have any available units?
6 Del Ventura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Del Ventura have?
Some of 6 Del Ventura's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Del Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
6 Del Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Del Ventura pet-friendly?
No, 6 Del Ventura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Del Ventura offer parking?
Yes, 6 Del Ventura offers parking.
Does 6 Del Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Del Ventura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Del Ventura have a pool?
Yes, 6 Del Ventura has a pool.
Does 6 Del Ventura have accessible units?
No, 6 Del Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Del Ventura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Del Ventura has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Del Ventura have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Del Ventura has units with air conditioning.

