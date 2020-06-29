59 Rossmore

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fully furnished model home. The current term expires on 02/29/2020. This gorgeous fully upgraded home is located in Stonegate community. The home features, formal living room with fireplace and cabinet for TV and books. The formal dining room is open to kitchen. The chef’s kitchen features huge island with granite countertops, wolf professional cooktop, and built in refrigerator, microwave oven and oven. First floor bedroom use as an office with build in bookcase. Master bedroom with nice bathtub and two walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Spacious backyard features waterfall fountain and build-in BBQ grill. Walking to association pool and spa, playground and award-winning school, Stonegate Elementary School. Close to grocery store and shopping center. Short term is acceptable. Please call for details.