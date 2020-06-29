All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 59 Rossmore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
59 Rossmore
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM

59 Rossmore

59 Rossmore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

59 Rossmore, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fully furnished model home. The current term expires on 02/29/2020. This gorgeous fully upgraded home is located in Stonegate community. The home features, formal living room with fireplace and cabinet for TV and books. The formal dining room is open to kitchen. The chef’s kitchen features huge island with granite countertops, wolf professional cooktop, and built in refrigerator, microwave oven and oven. First floor bedroom use as an office with build in bookcase. Master bedroom with nice bathtub and two walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Spacious backyard features waterfall fountain and build-in BBQ grill. Walking to association pool and spa, playground and award-winning school, Stonegate Elementary School. Close to grocery store and shopping center. Short term is acceptable. Please call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Rossmore have any available units?
59 Rossmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Rossmore have?
Some of 59 Rossmore's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Rossmore currently offering any rent specials?
59 Rossmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Rossmore pet-friendly?
No, 59 Rossmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Rossmore offer parking?
No, 59 Rossmore does not offer parking.
Does 59 Rossmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Rossmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Rossmore have a pool?
Yes, 59 Rossmore has a pool.
Does 59 Rossmore have accessible units?
No, 59 Rossmore does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Rossmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Rossmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Rossmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Rossmore does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology