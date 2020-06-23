Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub

Boasting charming curb appeal on a tree-lined greenbelt with desirable privacy and enchanting entertainer’s courtyard, this

exquisite home offers a dramatic open layout for comfortable family living. Expansive great room welcomes guests with walls of

windows, cozy fireplace and beautiful accoutrements including crown molding, plantation shutters and surround sound. Light and

bright, the chef-inspired kitchen boasts extensive cabinetry, rich granite surfaces, pantry, and spacious island overlooking casual

dining area. French doors offer enchanting garden views and the upgraded courtyard invites outdoor living and entertaining with

custom pergola and soothing water feature. Convenient downstairs library/den with elegant built-ins opens to the family room and

offers versatile space for an office. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite with intimate separate retreat, spa-like bath,

and huge walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and desirable main floor bedroom with full bath enrich your life and your

home’s value. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the community park and clubhouse with resortstyle

pool and spa.