Amenities
Boasting charming curb appeal on a tree-lined greenbelt with desirable privacy and enchanting entertainer’s courtyard, this
exquisite home offers a dramatic open layout for comfortable family living. Expansive great room welcomes guests with walls of
windows, cozy fireplace and beautiful accoutrements including crown molding, plantation shutters and surround sound. Light and
bright, the chef-inspired kitchen boasts extensive cabinetry, rich granite surfaces, pantry, and spacious island overlooking casual
dining area. French doors offer enchanting garden views and the upgraded courtyard invites outdoor living and entertaining with
custom pergola and soothing water feature. Convenient downstairs library/den with elegant built-ins opens to the family room and
offers versatile space for an office. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite with intimate separate retreat, spa-like bath,
and huge walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and desirable main floor bedroom with full bath enrich your life and your
home’s value. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the community park and clubhouse with resortstyle
pool and spa.