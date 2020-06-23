All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

59 Bombay

59 Bombay · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

59 Bombay, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Boasting charming curb appeal on a tree-lined greenbelt with desirable privacy and enchanting entertainer’s courtyard, this
exquisite home offers a dramatic open layout for comfortable family living. Expansive great room welcomes guests with walls of
windows, cozy fireplace and beautiful accoutrements including crown molding, plantation shutters and surround sound. Light and
bright, the chef-inspired kitchen boasts extensive cabinetry, rich granite surfaces, pantry, and spacious island overlooking casual
dining area. French doors offer enchanting garden views and the upgraded courtyard invites outdoor living and entertaining with
custom pergola and soothing water feature. Convenient downstairs library/den with elegant built-ins opens to the family room and
offers versatile space for an office. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite with intimate separate retreat, spa-like bath,
and huge walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and desirable main floor bedroom with full bath enrich your life and your
home’s value. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the community park and clubhouse with resortstyle
pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Bombay have any available units?
59 Bombay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Bombay have?
Some of 59 Bombay's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Bombay currently offering any rent specials?
59 Bombay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Bombay pet-friendly?
No, 59 Bombay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Bombay offer parking?
No, 59 Bombay does not offer parking.
Does 59 Bombay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Bombay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Bombay have a pool?
Yes, 59 Bombay has a pool.
Does 59 Bombay have accessible units?
No, 59 Bombay does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Bombay have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Bombay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Bombay have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Bombay does not have units with air conditioning.
