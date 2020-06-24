All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

58 Logan

58 Logan · No Longer Available
Location

58 Logan, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
bbq/grill
5 BR/ 4.5 BA 2929 SQFT WOODBURY/IRVINE HOME - Beautiful Irvine home with great features and convenient location! Located in the Woodbury community, this home is immaculate, with hardwood flooring downstairs, granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, master suite with fireplace and large master bathroom, and much more! Kitchen features all built in stainless steel appliances including wine fridge, convection oven, large refrigerator, and stove top with grill tray.One bedroom with full bathroom downstairs and backyard landscaping included. Community features numerous family friendly parks and access to a beautiful swimming pool. Woodbury is located off of Sand Canyon and is less than ten minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center and is a short walk to Easy Stroll Shopping Center, which has a Ralphs, LA Fitness, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Walgreens, and much much more! Come see this beautiful home!

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant Pays: Electricity, Sewer, Trash, Water

No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4761547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Logan have any available units?
58 Logan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Logan have?
Some of 58 Logan's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Logan currently offering any rent specials?
58 Logan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Logan pet-friendly?
No, 58 Logan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Logan offer parking?
No, 58 Logan does not offer parking.
Does 58 Logan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Logan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Logan have a pool?
Yes, 58 Logan has a pool.
Does 58 Logan have accessible units?
No, 58 Logan does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Logan have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Logan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Logan have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Logan does not have units with air conditioning.
