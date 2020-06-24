Amenities

5 BR/ 4.5 BA 2929 SQFT WOODBURY/IRVINE HOME - Beautiful Irvine home with great features and convenient location! Located in the Woodbury community, this home is immaculate, with hardwood flooring downstairs, granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, master suite with fireplace and large master bathroom, and much more! Kitchen features all built in stainless steel appliances including wine fridge, convection oven, large refrigerator, and stove top with grill tray.One bedroom with full bathroom downstairs and backyard landscaping included. Community features numerous family friendly parks and access to a beautiful swimming pool. Woodbury is located off of Sand Canyon and is less than ten minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center and is a short walk to Easy Stroll Shopping Center, which has a Ralphs, LA Fitness, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Walgreens, and much much more! Come see this beautiful home!



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant Pays: Electricity, Sewer, Trash, Water



No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



